Latest Weather Blog
Police arrest former cheer sponsor, cheer coach for allegedly stealing funds from program
DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two people for allegedly stealing funds from the Live Oak Junior High cheer team.
According to police, Jessica Angelo, the former cheer coach, and Kristen Goodwin, the former cheer team sponsor, were both charged with felony theft and criminal conspiracy. The two allegedly conspired together to sell t-shirts purchased with school funds, where the profit from the shirts would not be returned to the school cheer program.
The amount of money they kept from the shirt sales was over $3,000. Additionally, a single reimbursement invoice was identified as fraudulent, which resulted in funds being stolen from the Live Oak Junior High Cheer Fund.
The complaints were reported in 2023 and the theft was discovered by a legislative auditor in 2024.
Livingston Parish Public Schools spokesperson Delia Taylor said the two would be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
Additionally, Angelo's attorney issued the following statement about her arrest:
Trending News
"Ms. Angelo maintains her innocence. We are looking forward to appearing in court and presenting her side of the story."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Northern lights seen throughout US during solar storm
-
Four arrested for vandalism after at least 15 vehicles received damages by...
-
Vehicle catches fire on I-12 East before Airline Highway; right lane temporarily...
-
Controlled burn of demolished house turns into grass fire in Hillsdale
-
Louisiana asks Supreme Court to enter map fight
Sports Video
-
LSU's Brian Kelly sit-down interview heading into summer
-
LSU softball walks it off after 14 innings in first round of...
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series