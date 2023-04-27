Thursday PM Forecast: a one day break from rain

It will be a pleasant finish to the workweek. The dry time will be brief though as eyes go on another frontal system Saturday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Just a few clouds will pass through skies overnight. As winds shift to the northwest at 5-10mph, a drier air mass will help low temperatures in the low 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny with light north breezes. Expect a comfortable warmth in the low 80s.

Up Next: Rain chances continue to ramp up and it is beginning to look as though a batch of showers will pass over the central Gulf Coast on Saturday. Of course, timing is very important to and the day certainly does not look like a washout. Showers will begin to develop after 3pm and last into the nighttime hours. The activity should not be constant, rather off and on. Little more than a half inch or so is expected. Yet another cold front will blow through on Sunday morning followed by dry air, mainly clear skies and near average temperatures late Sunday afternoon well into the beginning of May. In fact, no rain is in sight through at least Wednesday.

LSU Baseball: As has been the challenge most of the season, one in the three game series could be a little challenging. For game one against Alabama, Friday will deliver a beautiful evening at Alex Box Stadium. Temperatures will slide through the 70s beneath mostly clear skies. On the other hand, game two will have to dodge scattered showers on Saturday evening, an earlier start would optimize chances to finish without delays. Skies will clear out for game three and a mild afternoon on Sunday; you will want to take sunscreen!

