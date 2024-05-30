Thursday AM Forecast: Stalled front continues to support thunderstorm activity

While no day looks to be a complete washout, more isolated to scattered showers and storms will be around the Capital Area through the weekend. The severe threat does remain low, but lightning and heavier downpours within these storms could be a nuisance to outdoor activities.

Today & Tonight: Conditions still remain cooler than we started off the week, though morning temperatures early Thursday will start off few degrees warmer than Wednesday morning, closer to 70°, thanks to a slight uptick in dew points and cloud cover. During morning hours, we will see partly sunny skies and remain mainly dry besides a pop-up shower or two. Thursday afternoon however, will feature temperatures near 90° ahead of scattered shower and storm activity around southern Louisiana, mainly between the hours of 12-6pm. These summer-time storms hold the potential for heavier downpours and lightning that would put a damper on any outdoor plans.

Once the cooling showers roll through, the evening and overnight hours will feature temperatures in the low to mid 70s with much drier conditions.

Up Next: Friday will see the last batch of showers and storms that are motivated by the same stalled front that has been hanging over southern Louisiana all the week. Some of the storms on Friday could become strong to possibly severe with gust winds up to 60mph of the biggest concern. The boundary will exit the state to the north late Friday night as a warm front, leaving behind increasing humidity and slightly warmer conditions for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday feature a chance for pop-up rain storms each day with highs and lows over the weekend in the 70s/90s. Early next week, the atmosphere is expected to turn warmer and drier translating into less rain and higher afternoon temperatures.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Emma Kate Cowan

