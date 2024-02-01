Thursday AM Forecast: Rain still set to arrive this weekend after a comfortable workweek

Quiet weather conditions persist as we await the next weather system set to arrive this weekend. Rain on Saturday may impact any outdoor events, including Mardi Gras parades.

Today & Tonight: Cloud cover continues to increase early this morning and will gradually turn skies mainly cloudy for the majority of Thursday. Temperatures this morning bottom out in the mid-40s and will swiftly climb near 67° later this afternoon. Winds remain light at about 5mph out of the SE. Overnight, clouds will become more scattered and partly sunny skies early Friday will allow temps back into the 40s. Dry conditions continue through the end of the workweek.

Up Next: Friday will be another very comfortable day with mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures back into the 70s! Any Mardi Gras events on Friday evening will be in fine shape as conditions remain dry and evening temperatures will be mild.

As we get closer to the weekend, we will continue to monitor the timing and details of this system. Stay connected with the Storm Station as we continue to zero in on the details of our next rainmaker.

Saturday morning continues to trend mostly dry for those in the Capital City and surrounding parishes. By around lunchtime we will begin to see showers enter SE Louisiana from the west. Throughout the afternoon hours & evening we will see intensity and coverage of the rain graudually increase. While pockets of heavier rainfall is a possibility with this system, severe weather is not likely. A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out, especially later on Saturday. During the day, about 1-2" of rainfall is expected to fall across the state. Such amounts will not cause significant problems, but some pockets of short term nuisance flooding are possible where brief downpours occur. Steady rain will taper from west to east ending on Sunday morning. However, patches of clouds and spotty showers will dance around through the remainder of the weekend and even into Monday.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.