Thursday AM Forecast: Rain sticks around but changes on the way

A stalled front along the I-10 corridor this morning will aid in convection today and will result in cloud cover that is relatively higher throughout this Thursday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected again today with a high temperature that will be more seasonable.

Today & Tonight: Today will start off partly sunny with dry conditions. High temperatures will be near 91 degrees this afternoon with heat index values in the upper 90s. The atmosphere remains warm and moist and will be conducive to producing isolated showers and storms. We’re looking at 30% rain coverage today. Overnight, partly cloudy skies will remain with a limited chance of rain and a temperature in the lower 70s.

Up Next: Storm chances will continue into the weekend as the Steam Machine keeps chugging away. Although specific rain chances bounce around from day to day, we expect spotty to isolated storm coverage every day through the weekend. 90s will be a familiar theme for high temperatures, too.

However, another shot of dry air is set to arrive late into the weekend which will help to diminish storm chances and aid in decreasing humidity on Sunday. By early next week, the humidity will be at a more comfortable level and sunny skies are expected.

The Tropics:

Hurricane Lee, a high-end Category 2 storm, is continuing its northward turn into cooler waters and will gradually weaken as it travels north. The storm will pass west of Bermuda today where Hurricane warnings are in place and will travel near the coast of New England and southeast Canada on Friday and Saturday. High swells and dangerous surf are anticipated across the entire East Coast.

Lee is a very large storm with tropical storm force winds extending over 250 miles from the center. Although the center will pass to the west of Bermuda, they will still be close enough to see tropical storm force winds. In fact, Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches are now in place for portions of New England.

Hurricane Margot remains a hurricane in the central Atlantic as the storm continues to slow down. The storm will almost march in place through Saturday with no threat to land.

We are also watching another tropical wave west of the Cabo Verde Islands that is showing more signs of organization. As the system becomes more defined, a tropical depression is likely to form by the weekend. This storm is moving northwest at 10-15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

--Emma Kate

