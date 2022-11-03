Thursday AM Forecast: Rain is back in the forecast starting Friday

Showers are back in the forecast starting tomorrow.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Today is the last completely clear day before some changes. Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-80s this afternoon. Tonight, temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Up Next: Temperatures will be in the 80s again on Friday afternoon with a bit more humidity. A stray shower or two will be possible on Friday afternoon, but they are expected to be short lived. The cold front will approach the area from the west on Saturday bringing scattered showers and storms. The timeline has moved up. Showers are expected to reach Baton Rouge before the sun comes up. Right now, the most active hours for rain will be from 5-10am. Weak storms will linger into the evening. Weak storms mean no lightning and outdoor activities can go on as planned with proper rain gear. The front will become so weak that it is forecast to sit over south Louisiana overnight and continue to produce on and off showers into Sunday too. Sunday will not be a total washout. Stay connected to the Storm Station for the latest on the weekend rain. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

There are two named systems active in the tropics. Martin is a fish storm in the north Atlantic. Lisa is a little closer to home, moving over Central America. Lisa will emerge into the southern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, but thanks to a cold front, it will not track north. To see the latest forecast track for Lisa, click here.

There are two other disturbances in the Atlantic that are not a threat to the local area.

Northwestern Atlantic: A non-tropical area of low pressure is currently located several hundred miles to the east-northeast of Bermuda. This system is currently associated with a limited area of disorganized showers, and environmental conditions are only marginally favorable for some gradual subtropical or tropical development of this system as it begins to move more westward by this weekend. By early next week, this system is likely to be absorbed by a larger system developing to its southwest.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.



Southwestern Atlantic: Another non-tropical, but complex area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend over the northeastern Caribbean Sea or the southwestern Atlantic. Some slow subtropical or tropical development of this system is possible afterward while it moves generally northward to northwestward through early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.