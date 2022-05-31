89°
Teenager wounded in overnight shooting in BR neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A 16-year-old was shot in a capital area neighborhood late Monday night, according to authorities.
The Baton Rouge Police said the teen was struck by gunfire on Desoto Drive, in an area off Thomas Road, but could share little information about the victim or what led to the shooting.
Authorities said Tuesday morning the teenager was expected to survive.
