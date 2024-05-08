77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute

2 hours 23 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, May 08 2024 May 8, 2024 May 08, 2024 5:07 AM May 08, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

7:00 a.m.- Wreck With Injury East Brookside Drive at Wax Road

-

Trending News

7:00 a.m.- Wreck on I-10 Westbound at Dalrymple with left lane blocked and heavy delays building  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days