64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute

51 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, May 15 2024 May 15, 2024 May 15, 2024 5:23 AM May 15, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

ROAD CLOSURES:

LA 411, from US 190 in Livonia to the Iberville Parish Line, is closed to multiple fallen trees entangled with power lines.

Trending News

LA 975, from I-10/ Whiskey Bay to US 190 in Krotz Springs, is closed due to fallen trees entangled with power lines.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days