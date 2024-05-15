TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute

64°
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
ROAD CLOSURES:
LA 411, from US 190 in Livonia to the Iberville Parish Line, is closed to multiple fallen trees entangled with power lines.
LA 975, from I-10/ Whiskey Bay to US 190 in Krotz Springs, is closed due to fallen trees entangled with power lines.
