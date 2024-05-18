83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Prairieville woman killed in motorcycle crash Saturday

1 hour 21 minutes 12 seconds ago Saturday, May 18 2024 May 18, 2024 May 18, 2024 6:12 PM May 18, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A Prairieville woman died following a motorcycle crash along Interstate 10 just after 12 p.m. Saturday. 

State Police said of 61-year-old Juanita Z. Linton of Prairieville was riding a Honda motorcycle along I-10 headed eastbound near the Siegen Lane exit when she ran into the back of a Ford Bronco in front of her. Troopers said Linton was wearing a helmet but she suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where she died. 

Trending News

State Police said the driver of the Bronco was not hurt and toxicology samples were taken. The crash remains under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days