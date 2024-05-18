Prairieville woman killed in motorcycle crash Saturday

BATON ROUGE - A Prairieville woman died following a motorcycle crash along Interstate 10 just after 12 p.m. Saturday.

State Police said of 61-year-old Juanita Z. Linton of Prairieville was riding a Honda motorcycle along I-10 headed eastbound near the Siegen Lane exit when she ran into the back of a Ford Bronco in front of her. Troopers said Linton was wearing a helmet but she suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where she died.

State Police said the driver of the Bronco was not hurt and toxicology samples were taken. The crash remains under investigation.