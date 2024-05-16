TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

8 a.m.: Wreck with Injury on Scenic Hwy Both NB/SB at Blount Rd

5 a.m.: Breakdown on I-12 Westbound @ Dalrymple off-ramp **CLEARED**

6:30 a.m.: Wreck on I-12 Westbound at O'Neal with left lane blocked and heavy delays building **CLEARED**

**FERRIES ARE IN SERVICE**