TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

5 a.m.: LA 423 (Thomas Rd in Baker, LA) near its intersection with Gibbens Rd - Full Road Closure due to fallen trees and power outages

5 a.m.: Highland Road CLOSED both Northbound and Southbound between Taft Street and Van Buren St due to fallen power/ light pole