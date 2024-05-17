72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Commute

37 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, May 17 2024 May 17, 2024 May 17, 2024 5:08 AM May 17, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

 5 a.m.: LA 423 (Thomas Rd in Baker, LA) near its intersection with Gibbens Rd - Full Road Closure due to fallen trees and power outages

5 a.m.: Highland Road CLOSED both Northbound and Southbound between Taft Street and Van Buren St due to fallen power/ light pole

