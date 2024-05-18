77°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Southbound lanes of I-110 cleared after accident

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE: All four southbound lanes of I-110 were stopped due to a crash near Evangeline Street. 

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. At least one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. 

The lanes were back open by 8 p.m.

