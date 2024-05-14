List of road closures following severe weather in capital area

LIVONIA-

Pointe Coupee:

-Manda Road Both EB/WB between Louisiana Highway 78 and Bigman Lane REOPENED





-Louisiana Highway 81 Both EB/WB between US 190 and Maringuin Road West

ZACHARY- East Baton Rouge: -E Mount Pleasant Rd (Hwy 64) Both EB/WB between Barnett Cut Off Rd and Americana Boulevard

Note that because of widespread power outages across the region, numerous traffic lights ARE OUT

Traffic lights not working: