77°
Latest Weather Blog
Prairieville woman killed in motorcycle crash Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A Prairieville woman died following a motorcycle crash along Interstate 10 just after 12 p.m. Saturday.
State Police said of 61-year-old Juanita Z. Linton of Prairieville was riding a Honda motorcycle along I-10 headed eastbound near the Siegen Lane exit when she ran into the back of a Ford Bronco in front of her. Troopers said Linton was wearing a helmet but she suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where she died.
Trending News
State Police said the driver of the Bronco was not hurt and toxicology samples were taken. The crash remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Soul food chefs show off their skills at annual Baton Rouge Soul...
-
Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to former spouse's daycare
-
Boil water advisory lifted for Town of Killian
-
Tornado debris detected on radar in St. James Parish on Thursday Night
-
Romeville area damage from likely twister