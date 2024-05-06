Team 2 Traffic: Monday commute

4:48 a.m. - Accident on I-10 EB at Dalrymple causing heavy delays. Expect stop and go traffic from the Mississippi River Bridge

5:30 a.m. - All lanes are open on I-10 EB at Dalrymple Dr. after crash caused heavy delays

7:01 a.m. - The exit ramp from I-10 EB to Nicholson/Highland is partially blocked from a stalled vehicle. Congestion is approaching LA 1 (Port Allen)