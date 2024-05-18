77°
'Every parent's worst nightmare:' Slidell teen drowns in Palm Lake
SLIDELL - A 15-year-old jumped into a Slidell lake Saturday afternoon and never resurfaced, officials said.
The Slidell Police Department said the teenager went into Palm Lake around 4:40 p.m. to retrieve an item but never came back up. A dive team found the boy's body shortly after.
“This is a very sad situation and every parent’s worst nightmare. Our condolences are with the teen’s family during these tough times,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said.
Police said no foul play is suspected.
