Suspect led police on lengthy chase through rush hour traffic in Baton Rouge, Port Allen

BATON ROUGE - A suspect led law enforcement on a lengthy pursuit through the capital area, crossing over the Mississippi River twice before coming to a stop in the capital city.

It's the latest in a series of chases that have lawmakers debating what needs to change.

The chase unfolded around 4 p.m. Friday, with the suspect reportedly speeding down I-10. West Baton Rouge officials said the pursuit spilled into Port Allen, with the driver heading north on LA 1 and crossing back into East Baton Rouge via the US 190 bridge.

Courtney Allen was at work when the chase flew by his business.

"Man when I turned around I saw nothing but police cars flying by, driving crazy and it was very dangerous man you got children out, a lot of people out during busy hours," Allen said.

The chase came to an end at a gas station on Greenwell Springs Road shortly before 5 p.m.

BRPD told WBRZ the chase started after the driver ran a stop sign, and he was seen tossing items out of his car as he fled police. Officers are still looking for the tossed items.

The suspect was identified as Jyrius Crockett, 19. He faces charges for aggravated flight and stop sign violation.

"If it's not a wanted murderer or somebody in the car we shouldn't be chasing them, if it's just for probable cause for running a stop sign, it's not worth anybody's life, we lost too many already," Allen said.