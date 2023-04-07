Latest Weather Blog
In wake of deadly chases, La. lawmaker's proposal aims to hold police accountable for risky pursuits
BATON ROUGE - Police chases have become a hotly debated topic since two high schoolers, Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn, were killed by in a crash involving Addis Police Officer David Cauthron.
Since then, another chase in March involving Baton Rouge Police led to another chase that left innocent bystander Victor Duncan dead when the fleeing suspect slammed into his truck.
"We need to do something to limit these chases, because innocent people are dying," State Rep. Edmond Jordan told WBRZ.
Jordan is proposing a bill that would make departments pay financially, if a chase ends in death or injury to an innocent bystander. The goal is to discourage dangerous chases.
"If you say to them 'hey, it's going to cost you,' then that usually brings them in line to make sure that they follow the policies," Jordan said.
Jordan said the crash that killed Dunn and Gill is what initially inspired the bill. But recently, police chases even killed law enforcement officers David Poirrier and Scotty Canezaro, who died in a helicopter crash while assisting in a chase two weeks ago.
"They put everybody at risk. They put innocent bystanders at risk, they put law enforcement at risk," Jordan said.
He hopes he can get support for the bill from others in the legislature.
"The longer we delay this, unfortunately the more we put people at risk," Jordan said.
He hopes to talk with many legislators and make amendments if needed to get the bill to passed.
