Both lanes open on I-10 westbound at the 10/12 merge after early morning car fire
BATON ROUGE - An early morning car fire closed both lanes of I-10 westbound at the 10/12 merge.
The fire was extinguished around 5:20 a.m., both lanes are now open.
It's unclear if anyone was injured.
