Suspect charged with gunning down victim in middle of Baton Rouge neighborhood

1 hour 52 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, March 04 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man suspected of killing a person in the middle of a neighborhood off Plank Road was captured in another parish.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened Feb. 16 after a fight broke out on Paige Street. Police said the victim, 26-year-old Anthony Percy, was gunned down in the middle of the street.

Leamos Byrd III, 20, was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail Friday on a charge of second-degree murder. Police said he was already jailed in St. James Parish on unrelated charges and was extradited to Baton Rouge. 

