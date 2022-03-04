Suspect charged with gunning down victim in middle of Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A man suspected of killing a person in the middle of a neighborhood off Plank Road was captured in another parish.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened Feb. 16 after a fight broke out on Paige Street. Police said the victim, 26-year-old Anthony Percy, was gunned down in the middle of the street.

Leamos Byrd III, 20, was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail Friday on a charge of second-degree murder. Police said he was already jailed in St. James Parish on unrelated charges and was extradited to Baton Rouge.