LSU Baseball beats No. 1 Texas A&M 6-4

Saturday, May 04 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras
Courtesy: @LSUBaseball

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team held on late to beat No. 1 Texas A&M 6-4 Saturday night, clinching their third straight SEC series win. 

Alex Milazzo scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh to give the Tigers their first lead of the game, 4-3. 

LSU added two more runs in the eighth inning.

Luke Holman started on the mound for the Tigers, going five innings and allowing three runs. Christian Little came into a tie game in the sixth and went 3.2 innings, giving up just one run. Gavin Guidry got Jackson Appel to line out to center for the final out of the game.

Thanks to two straight wins over Texas A&M, LSU has won three straight SEC series after dropping the first five this season.

The Tigers go for their first SEC sweep of the year on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Aggies.

