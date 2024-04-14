Sunday PM Forecast: Slowly cranking up the heat and humidity

Expect a gradual rise in heat and humidity as we navigate the upcoming workweek. Relief from this pattern eventually arrives in the form of a cold front, but it will take a while for the front to get here.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies will be largely free of clouds on Sunday evening. However, we expect some low cloud development in the overnight hours in response to a slight uptick in moisture content. A few areas might even run across some patchy fog. Overnight lows will be mild, in the low-60s. Any early clouds will break up into a field of puffy, cotton ball-shaped clouds known as fair-weather cumulus. There will be plenty of sun to fill the gaps. Look for a high temperature in the middle-80s on Monday afternoon.

Up Next: There will be a noticeable increase in cloud cover and humidity as we get closer to midweek. The combination of the two will hold temperatures back by a couple of degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Even so, we should still manage to hit the middle-80s for highs. By Thursday, we will have a bit more luck with regard to sunshine. This will help nudge temperatures into the upper-80s, and there might be just enough energy to pop the lid on the atmosphere and form a stray shower. Friday looks to be our warmest day of the week where highs near 90°. This also happens to be the record high for the day.

The heat and humidity will stick with us through Saturday. Nonetheless, our next cold front will be approaching and appears to sweep through next Sunday. This must come to pass before we see any sort of cooldown. This frontal passage would also bring the next best opportunity for showers and storms.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

