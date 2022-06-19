Sunday PM Forecast: High heat heading into the work week

Heat that can't be beat... but a pool day is a good start!

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Most people will continue to stay completely dry this evening, a shower is possible as we head into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will gradually start to dip off into the mid-70s overnight. Warmer feels like temperatures will be hanging on until well after sunset. Monday morning we will be waking up to mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. With little to no cloud cover in the forecast temperatures will rapidly warm into the high 90s, feeling like the triple digits for several hours throughout the day. A shower could pop-up in the afternoon hours, but most will stay completely dry. Temperatures will fall back into the mid-70s overnight.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: The heat is on repeat this whole week. The upper-level ridge is helping trap the heat in our area. The ridge just keeps us more stable at the surface not allowing for any cool down showers to move through the area. The ridge will be staying strong for most of the week. We do have a lot of moisture in the area, but not enough to produce lots of rain. Some could see an afternoon shower but most will stay completely dry this week. Temperatures will be flirting with records as we head into the next couple of days. This June could be shaping up to be one of the hottest, click HERE to find out more on what this hot June could mean for July and August.

