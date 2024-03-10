Sunday PM Forecast: A gradual warm up will lead to increased rain chances

The capital area is expected to stay mostly dry through the middle of the week. The atmosphere looks to get unsettled to end the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds are expected to thicken as we get into the overnight hours. This will cause lows to be a bit warmer than this morning, but the upper 40's is still expected. Tomorrow will start off with a lot of mid to upper level clouds. As we get into the afternoon and evening, clouds will begin to decrease in coverage. This will allow highs to get into the lower 70's.

Up Next: Most days through the middle of next week will consist of a mix of sun and clouds. Each day will also be warmer than the last. By Wednesday, temperatures will make their way into the 80's. Some spotty showers will be possible but most will stay dry. The atmosphere will start to get unsettled by the end of the week. Isolated showers and storms will be possible Thursday, but the best day for rainfall as of now is Friday. There is indications that some of these storms could be on the stronger side, but uncertainty is still high at this time on any severe weather threat. Some of these storms could linger into Saturday and Sunday as well.

-- Balin

