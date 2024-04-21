Sunday PM Forecast: A few chilly mornings; another warmup lurks

Cool and dry conditions hang around for a few more days. This stretch of nicer weather quickly comes to a close, however. A more prolonged stretch of warm and muggy conditions arrives by mid to late week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The capital area was able to enjoy a cooler airmass on Sunday afternoon behind a cold front. Though more comfortable during the day, this sets the stage for what will end up being a chilly night. Skies will be largely cloud-free into Monday morning. This will allow temperatures to cool off at a quick pace. We expect temperatures to drop into the 50s as midnight nears, eventually falling into the middle and upper-40s by sunrise. Areas north of the interstate may end up closer to the mid-40s.

Sunshine prevails on Monday, with daytime highs reaching more comfortable levels. Look for a high near 75° in Baton Rouge, which runs about 5° below average for this time of year. The humidity will not be an issue.

Up Next: Monday's forecast can almost be copied over into Tuesday. It will be another chilly start followed by a nice afternoon. Highs will likely end up touch warmer in the low-80s. Again, you won't notice any humidity. However, the all-too-familiar warm and muggy regime makes a return soon after. By the weekend, the humidity will be noticeable as highs venture closer to the 90° mark. Unlike this past weekend, there will not be a cold front to provide any sort of relief from this pattern.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

