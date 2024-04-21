Sunday AM Forecast: The rain is gone, much cooler temperatures left behind

After the overnight rain, temperatures are much cooler across the area. Below average temperatures should continue the next couple of days.

Today & Tonight: Temperatures will be much cooler across the area today. They will struggle to leave the upper 50's for the first half of the day because of widespread cloud cover. As we get into the afternoon and evening, clearing should begin to occur. This will allow high temperatures in the upper 60's. Tonight, lows will get into the upper 40's under clear skies.

Up Next: The beginning of the week will feature lots of sunshine and below average temperatures. The week as a whole will be dry and cloud cover will be minimal. Humidity looks like it will be on the lower side as well. Temperatures will work their way up each and every day throughout the week. By the end of the week and into the weekend, highs will be near 90 degrees.

– Balin

