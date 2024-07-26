76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead after crash on Highway 21 in Covington

1 hour 52 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, July 26 2024 Jul 26, 2024 July 26, 2024 9:58 PM July 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

COVINGTON - One person died after a crash on Highway 21 in St. Tammany Parish Friday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Officers say Jonathan Brister, 25, of Covington, died after his Chevrolet Cruze traveled across the centerline of LA Hwy 21 and struck a Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

Trending News

Brister was unrestrained. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries, and was transported to a local hospital.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days