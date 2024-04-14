Sunday AM Forecast: Steady ramp up in temperatures, also humidity

Quiet weather continues to dominate as we cap off the weekend. Changes will be slow and steady into next week. Humidity will gradually rise, and by the end of the week, highs flirt with the 90° mark.

Today & Tonight: A few passing clouds will be about the only exciting thing from a weather standpoint on Sunday. It will be another warm day with temperatures peaking in the middle-80s. Temperatures quickly cool off into the 70s on Sunday evening under mostly clear skies. Low cloud development will be possible closer to daybreak, with perhaps some patchy fog. Overnight lows will turn milder, only dipping into the low-60s.

Up Next: We keep a fair amount of sunshine on Monday with highs in the mid-80s. Starting Tuesday, we will see a noticeable increase in cloud cover along with muggier air. The combination of the two will hold temperatures back by a couple of degrees. That said, we should still manage to hit the middle-80s. By late week, we should have a little more luck in seeing sunshine. This will help nudge temperatures closer to 90°. Though a stray shower or two can't be ruled out Wednesday and beyond, the week is looking largely dry.

A front will approach the region by next weekend. This must come to pass before we see any sort of cooldown. The latest data suggest that this would occur next Sunday. This frontal passage would also bring the next best opportunity for rain.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

