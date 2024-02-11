Sunday AM Forecast: Rain likely in the PM hours today

While expected rain totals have come down, numerous showers and thunderstorms will still be possible after lunchtime. Some of these could be on the stronger side.

Today & Tonight: Coverage of rain is expected to stay limited throughout the morning. That activity will steadily pick up as we get into the afternoon and evening. An all day washout is not expected, but over the course of the day and even after dark, most will pick up some sort of measurable rainfall. There will still be lots of dry time. Most of this rain will be in the form of showers, but some thunderstorms can not be ruled out. Overall, most will probably see up to 0.50''. Some isolated higher totals will be possible in any thunderstorms. A cold front will sweep through around midnight, which will get rid of most of the showers and thunderstorms. Some lingering spotty showers will be possible through daybreak. Temperature wise, today will be very warm once again. Highs will be in the upper 70's, with some locations reaching 80 degrees. After the cold front, temperatures will steadily drop. Temperatures around daybreak will be in the lower 50's.

As for severe weather, a widespread severe event is not anticipated. Isolated severe storms will be possible during the day and into the overnight hours. Any severe storm will be capable of 60 mph wind gust, hail greater than 1 inch in diameter, and a brief tornado.

Up Next: While some spotty showers will be possible early on Monday, the 2nd half of the day will be dry with clearing skies. Mardi Gras is shaping up pretty nice with high's in the 60's and clear skies. Generally, below average temperatures are anticipated for most of next week. Clouds will start to thicken again by Thursday but the next rain chance will hold off until at least Friday.

