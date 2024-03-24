Sunday AM Forecast: One more dry day before storms return to the area

The weekend will conclude with some more spring like weather and dry conditions. That will change late tomorrow as our next storm system passes through.

Today & Tonight: Clouds are expected to increase in coverage and thicken today. These will mainly be high clouds, but they could get thick enough to block a lot of sunlight. Even though we will have some clouds, highs will be in the upper-70s as winds shift out of the southeast. Overall, today will feel "spring like" and will be a great day for outdoor plans and activities. Tonight, low level clouds will begin to increase in coverage throughout the area. Lows will be near 64 degrees because of all the cloud cover.

Up Next: Clouds will stick around on Monday ahead of our next storm system. Isolated storms will be possible in the daytime hours. Also during this time, winds could get very gusty, even outside of thunderstorms. Winds will be sustained 20-30 mph with gust up to 40 mph. The mostly likely time for storms will be after dark on Monday into early Tuesday as a line of storms rolls through. Storms will likely be at their strongest during this time frame. The Storm Prediction Center has included the Capital Area under a Level 2/5 risk for severe weather. This means isolated instances of severe weather will be possible. Damaging winds appear to be the primary concern, although we cannot rule out a brief spin-up tornado.

We’ll quickly dry out on Tuesday as a quieter pattern settles into the region. Things remain quiet through the rest of the upcoming workweek.

