Saturday morning shootings leave two dead, one hurt

BATON ROUGE - Two people were killed and another person was hurt in the span of a few hours Saturday morning, officials said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was found dead ay BREC's Longfellow Park around 3 a.m. Officers said the man, who has not been identified, was either shot or stabbed. BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said the person was injured, started running and then died.

Nearly an hour later, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting near the corner of GSRI and Janet avenues. Deputies said 51-year-old Reginald Riggs, who is homeless, was found shot and taken to a hospital where he died Saturday afternoon.

A third shooting happened just after sunrise, on Broadway Street, where a 17-year-old male was shot. He was taken to a hospital but is expected to live.

"We're going to make contact with that victim to see if we can get some information as to what happened," McKneely said.

BRPD says the two shootings that they are investigating seem to be retaliatory.

"The two shootings that happened are isolated incidents between two separate parties that had some type of issue that they resolved in gun violence," McKneely said.

McKneely says their strategy in curbing crime is to increase police presence and focus on reaching teens.

"They're having conflict resolution issues and they're resulting to violence. Our attempt is to reach out to those persons in hopes of changing their behavior and if not, we're going to hold them accountable and put them in jail," he said.

No arrests have been made.