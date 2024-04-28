84°
Police release identity of man killed after Saturday shooting on Longfellow Drive
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department released the identity of a man killed in a shooting on Longfellow Drive Saturday.
According to police, Daon Scott, 23, as found dead near 5201 Longfellow Drive around 3:15 a.m. He was deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.
The motive or any suspects are unknown at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.
