85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One killed in shooting on Florida Street, police say

1 hour 53 minutes 37 seconds ago Sunday, April 28 2024 Apr 28, 2024 April 28, 2024 11:28 AM April 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting on Florida Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police responded to a shooting around 7:45 a.m. at 1900 block of Florida Street and found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

This is the second shooting today, as another on Choctaw Drive resulted in three people being transported earlier Sunday.

Trending News

No other information is available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days