Sunday AM Forecast: Big pattern change starts tomorrow

A cold front will move through the area tomorrow which will bring with it a lot of cloud cover but low rain chances. After the front, we will cool down drastically with lows in the 30's by the middle and end of the week.

Today & Tonight: Temperatures today will climb back up into the upper 80's. This could potentially tie or break the record high temperature of 88 degrees in 2009. Skies will be partly sunny with winds out of the south at around 8 mph. It will also be dry which will limit humidity and rain chances.

Up Next: The big pattern change comes on Monday. A cold front will enter during the day which will bring with it some rain chances and a lot cooler temperatures. The best chance for some rain is going to be late Monday into Tuesday morning. Rain coverage is only going to be around 20-30% so widespread rain is not expected. High temperatures are only going to max out around 62 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. Low temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday morning could reach the 30's.

The Tropics: Tammy is now post tropical and is not a threat to the United States.

A broad area of low pressure could form in a few days over the central or southwestern Caribbean Sea. Gradual development thereafter is possible while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located a couple of hundred miles east of the southeastern Bahamas continue to show signs of organization. A short-lived tropical depression or storm is likely to form later today or tonight while the system moves west-northwestward. By Tuesday, however, strong upper-level winds and dry air should end the chances of further development. An Air Force reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later today.

-- Balin

