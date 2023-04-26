Stormy morning commute expected on Thursday

The morning drive could prove slow across the Metro Area on Thursday due to showers and thunderstorms. Additionally, some thunderstorms could turn severe.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will increase overnight as a south breeze of 5-10mph keeps low temperatures in the upper 60s. A shower or thunderstorms is possible late. A cold front will approach the area on Thursday with a batch of rain and thunderstorms racing out in front of it. Active weather is expected near dawn and into the mid-morning hours. The atmosphere will be supportive of any thunderstorms producing hail, gusty wind and heavy rain. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area in a Level 2/5 “Slight Risk” for severe weather meaning that isolated severe thunderstorms are expected. Plan for a messy morning drive with possible delays.

Be sure to 2une In to the Storm Station from 5-9am for weather and traffic updates including the latest radar and any warnings. Know that it is not safe to drive through an area under a severe weather warning.

Clearing is expected for the second half of Thursday with some sunshine possibly returning as early as Noon. With that, high temperatures will bump back into the low 80s.

Up Next: On the other side of the front, briefly drier conditions are expected to end the workweek with eyes on another frontal system Saturday. Rain chances continue to ramp up and it is beginning to look as though a swath of rain will sweep the central Gulf Coast. Though the weekend does not look like a washout, several hours on Saturday may be contending with wet weather. Between the two bouts of rain Thursday and Saturday, about 2-4 inches is expected across the area. Yet another cold front will blow through on Sunday followed by dry air, mainly clear skies and near average temperatures late Sunday into the middle of next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

--Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.