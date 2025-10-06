Latest Weather Blog
State agencies monitoring, working to restore LOSFA after outage
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Police, the Office of Technology Services and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are still working to fully restore the operations of the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance after last week's outage.
According to the Louisiana Board of Regents, LOSFA, the State Treasurer and the relevant banks have closely monitored the START system throughout this interruption. All accounts are insured through the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Board of Regents added.
"Educational institutions have been notified of the disruption to Louisiana’s 529 college savings program, START and asked to work with all affected students to minimize any impact on educational services," officials added.
WBRZ first reported the outage on Thursday.
