79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Amant man died in hospital after crash Tuesday morning

1 hour 11 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, March 28 2023 Mar 28, 2023 March 28, 2023 3:40 PM March 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. AMANT - A man died in a hospital Tuesday after being involved in an auto accident hours before. 

According to State Police, 76-year-old Steven Delaune pulled out of a driveway and turned left onto LA 431 and was hit by an oncoming vehicle. 

Trending News

Troopers said both vehicles ended up in the ditch and both drivers were taken to the hospital. Deluane passed away Tuesday and the other driver was treated for minor injuries. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days