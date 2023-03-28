St. Amant man died in hospital after crash Tuesday morning

ST. AMANT - A man died in a hospital Tuesday after being involved in an auto accident hours before.

According to State Police, 76-year-old Steven Delaune pulled out of a driveway and turned left onto LA 431 and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Troopers said both vehicles ended up in the ditch and both drivers were taken to the hospital. Deluane passed away Tuesday and the other driver was treated for minor injuries.