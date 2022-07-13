77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sports2-a-Days: Istrouma Indians

Tuesday, July 12 2022
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

The majority of Istrouma's squad in 2021 was made of sophomores and guys with little to no experience. But now those sophomores are well seasoned juniors hoping for better success and a more positive mindset.

