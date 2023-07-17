74°
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Woodlawn Panthers

Sunday, July 16 2023
Source: WBRZ-tv
By: WBRZ Sports

BATON ROUGE - Life after Rickie Collins starts in 2023 for the Woodlawn Panthers. Collins, one of the most highly touted quarterback recruits in the 2022 class, is now a freshman at LSU but his alma mater is having to pick up the pieces big time after his departure.

Woodlawn went 5-5 last season while also losing 16 starters. With the 6 that return, Myron Nelson is looking to fill the shoes of Collins at quarterback and paired with a super athletic defense, head coach Marcus Randall feels confident the Panthers will be firmly in the mix in that ever competitive District 4-5A.

