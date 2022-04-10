56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern QB BeSean McCray Gold team to 33-13 Spring game win

2 hours 51 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, April 09 2022 Apr 9, 2022 April 09, 2022 10:40 PM April 09, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - It was Eric Dooley's first spring game as the head coach of Southern, and he might have found his quarterback in Hinds Community College transfer BeSean McCray.

McCray lead the Gold team to a 33-13 win, and controlled the offense, throwing for three scores and leading the Jags to four touchdown drives in the first five possessions.

Trending News

This was the first time that we got to see Dooley's uptempo offense, and it didn't disappoint. As the Jags were snapping the ball with 15, 20 second left on the play clock. And Although Dooley was pleased with his teams progress. He says there is still a lot of room to grow before kicking off the season this fall. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days