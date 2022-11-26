Southern wins the Bayou Classic 34-17, heads to SWAC Championship

NEW ORLEANS - Southern wins the 49th Bayou Classic 34-17. The Jags scored 21 unanswered points in the 4th to take control of the game.

The Jags' offense struggled for most of the first half but got it going in the second with Karl Ligon rushing score. Then, right before the break, it was Kendric Rhymes running it in.

Quarterback BeSean McCray had 70 yards passing and 54 yards rushing. The Jags defense, though, struggled to stop Grambling on the ground, as the Tigers had 123 yards in the first half.

In the opening possession of the second half, Grambling took the lead 17-4 after quarterback Julian Calvez 1 yard TD run.

But in the 4th, the Jags recaptured the lead with a BeSean McCray 22 yard run. Later in the 4th, Calvez would fumble. Kriston Davis picks it up for an scoop and score. Then Davis picked off Calvez for a pick 6.

Southern now takes the lead in the all-time series 25-24. With the win, the Jags now clinch a SWAC West Title. Southern will face Jackson State in the SWAC Championship game next Saturday.