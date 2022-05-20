81°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern baseball wins game 2 over Alcorn 12-2
BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jags have scored 33 runs in their first two games of the series against Alcorn. The Jags win easily again in game 2, this time 12-2.
Former Zachary Bronco Anthony Fidanza picks up win number five on the year, throwing six innings and not giving up a run.
Trending News
Southern now has 20 wins in SWAC play and can clinch the 1 seed in the SWAC West tomorrow at 3 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dirt pile cleared from cemetery, headstones found after 2 On Your Side...
-
'Mass chaos': Witness describes panic after gunfire erupted at high school graduation
-
Amid flood of criticism, Louisiana State Police launches new unit to investigate...
-
Police: 3 bystanders shot, another victim trampled after gunfire erupted at Hammond...
-
Days after husband's arrest, wife of Tiki Tubing owner also arrested on...
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...