Southeastern fires head baseball coach Matt Riser

Southeastern Sports

HAMMOND - After a disappointing season, Southeastern has decided to fire head baseball coach Matt Riser. The Lions finished the regular season on a six-game winning streak and 25-25 overall.

This comes after Riser led Southeastern to a Southland Conference title a season ago, which was his fourth NCAA Tournament bid in 10 years. Risers ends his tenure with 320 wins at Southeastern.