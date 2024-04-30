Slidell high school teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with students

82°
Tuesday, April 30 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

SLIDELL - A high school teacher was arrested after allegedly having inappropriate relationships with and buying alcohol for her students. 

The Slidell Police Department arrested Alexa Wingerter, 35, Tuesday morning after an investigation that began in early March. Several search warrants found that Wingerter was exchanging inappropriate text messages with "at least one" 18-year-old student who she taught. 

The search warrants also found that Wingerter was allegedly buying alcohol for her students at local bars. 

Wingerter was arrested Tuesday for counts of prohibited sexual relations between an educator and student and unlawful purchase of alcoholic beverages. 

