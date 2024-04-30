East Baton Rouge leaders answer questions about future of parish schools within St. George boundaries

ST. GEORGE - Some East Baton Rouge Parish School System properties fall within the future City of St. George, which has folks asking whether those properties will change hands when a new community school district is developed.

EBR Schools says they're discussing annexing the properties to keep them within the EBRPSS district.

Leaders of the newly incorporated City of St. George say a school district is down the road. Despite not having it's own school district, Woodlawn High School falls within the St. George city limits

"Number one: we created a city," Andrew Murrell, St. George spokesperson said. "We have not created a school district. They are two distinct separate animals, they have separate budgets, separate leaderships structures, but I would be dishonest if I didn't tell you what's next on the agenda would be the creation of the St. George school district."

EBRPSS owns Woodlawn High School and another undeveloped plot on Reitz Avenue off of I-10 West and Siegen Lane. Though, both properties are in St. George, Metro Council member Dwight Hudson says those plots should transfer from EBR.

EBR School Board member Dadrius Lanus says it's not that simple, and if St. George wants the school board property, they should have to pay for it.

"You can't just take one division of our parish and just say, 'We're going to take all of these properties from you,'" Lanus said. "That's not the proper process."

The Baton Rouge NAACP released a statement in response to the St. George:

As representatives of the Baton Rouge Chapter of the NAACP, we are deeply committed to safeguarding the well-being, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color in our city. It is with this commitment in mind that we address you today regarding the recent Louisiana Supreme Court decision supporting the incorporation of the proposed city of St. George and the Louisiana Legislature’s proposal of House Bill 6.