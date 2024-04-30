Tuesday AM Forecast: Foggy Morning, Mostly sunny and warm afternoon

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in place for the entire Capital Area has been extended until 10 am Tuesday morning. Limited to no visibility on the roadways due to fog will make for dangerous conditions during the morning commute. Early morning commuters should allow extra time and caution and make sure to use low-beam lights when encountering areas of fog.

We head into the month of May with a few foggy mornings, warm and humid afternoons, and a varied chance for showers and storms each day.

Today & Tonight: Early morning fog could result in dangerous driving conditions for early morning commuters. Once the sun rises, we should see all fog burn off by 9am. Mainly sunny skies will follow the foggy start and temperatures that start near 60° early Tuesday morning will quickly warm into the 80s this afternoon. A spotty shower or two may pop up this afternoon though most will stay dry today.

Overnight tonight as winds stay calm and skies stay mainly clear, we could see more areas of dense fog develop. Temperatures early Wednesday will be in the upper-60s.

Up Next: May starts off with a very summer-like feel. Morning low's near 70° followed by afternoon's in the upper 80's will feel a bit warmer thanks to the added humidity. While each day will consist of a mix of sun and clouds, the extra moisture in the atmosphere will also allow for spotty to isolated showers and storms around the state Wednesday and Thursday. Friday brings more coverage of rain as a front nears the state from the northwest. The front then stalls over Louisiana during the weekend, keeping the chance for spotty showers possible both Saturday and Sunday.

