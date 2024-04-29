64°
19-year-old arrested for carnal knowledge of a juvenile

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday for sex crimes involving a juvenile. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 19-year-old Joseph Robin was arrested for computer-aided solicitation of a minor and carnal knowledge of a juvenile. 

Arrest documents said he sent lewd videos to a 16-year-old girl and met up with her for oral sex. 

