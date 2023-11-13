Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff now offering $10K reward in Tangipahoa cold case killing
TANGIPAHOA - Law enforcement is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the killing of a man who was found shot to death in his own driveway nearly a decade ago.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office announced the new reward Monday in the investigation surrounding Arthur Tyler's death. Tyler was found shot dead by a car around 4 a.m. Sept. 22, 2014.
Tyler's family said he had just returned to his home on Silo Road after visiting a friend when someone overheard an argument outside the front door. After hearing gunshots, Tyler's wife looked out the door and saw two people running away.
She said one of the fleeing individuals was wearing a hoodie but could say little else about what happened.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (985)419-0976.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pastor stages theatrical demonstration in New Roads, hopes to stop violent crime...
-
Kim Mulkey gifts title rings to her coaches
-
Iberville Parish schools spending roughly $25 million on upgrades across the district
-
Drought delaying Baton Rouge Zoo progress
-
Tailgaters cooking alligator before LSU and Florida game in Death Valley