Seimone Augustus, Drew Brees among 2024 inductees into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

Legends Seimone Augustus and Drew Brees are among the nine newest members of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inducted into the class of 2024.

The Hall of Fame announced its newest members Wednesday. Augustus and Brees will join big names such as Billy Cannon, Les Miles, and Shaquille O'Neal.

Also announced to be inductees for the class of 2024 were Daniel Cormier, Frank Monica, Kerry Joseph, Kevin Jackson, Perry Clark, Ray Sibille, and Wilbert Ellis. For more information on every 2024 inductee, read the Hall of Fame's full write-up here.

In January, Augustus was the first woman to be honored on LSU's campus with a statue. She was also recently chosen to the the Grand Marshal of the 2024 Wearin' of the Green Parade.